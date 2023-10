What is the Cauvery water dispute, and why is it making headlines again?

Tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of the Cauvery river waters date back to over a century earlier. Now the exigencies of climate change are adding to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com