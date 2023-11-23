AI battleground

The boardroom battle in OpenAI had arisen from ideological differences exacerbated by an unusual corporate structure. Artificial intelligence (AI) should be developed carefully for the benefit of humanity. That’s the stated aim of not-for-profit OpenAI. Yet, its subsidiary generates over $1 billion in revenue from ChatGPT and is valued at over $80 billion. Its commercial value is undeniable and Sam Altman, the sacked and reinstated chief executive officer, has pushed hard to monetise ChatGPT, with the recent addition of new plugins to allow easy customisation. In competitive terms, Mr Altman is right. ChatGPT isn’t that much ahead of rivals such as Google Bard, Meta Llama, and X’s Grok. It has to maintain momentum to stay ahead. It is also understandable