AI battleground

OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

After iOS, OpenAI to rollout ChatGPT app for Android: All you need to know

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

The boardroom battle in OpenAI had arisen from ideological differences exacerbated by an unusual corporate structure. Artificial intelligence (AI) should be developed carefully for the benefit of humanity. That’s the stated aim of not-for-profit OpenAI. Yet, its subsidiary generates over $1 billion in revenue from ChatGPT and is valued at over $80 billion. Its commercial value is undeniable and Sam Altman, the sacked and reinstated chief executive officer, has pushed hard to monetise ChatGPT, with the recent addition of new plugins to allow easy customisation. In competitive terms, Mr Altman is right. ChatGPT isn’t that much ahead of rivals such as Google Bard, Meta Llama, and X’s Grok. It has to maintain momentum to stay ahead. It is also understandable

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com