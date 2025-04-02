AI threatens to upend India's ITeS industry's human capital requirements

It has long been argued that technological change will render how India’s information technology-enabled services (ITeS) sector has traditionally operated obsolete. This process is now clearly underway, with major implications for not just this sector but also India’s broader services exports and the job market. As this newspaper has reported, deals in the artificial intelligence space have vastly increased in recent years. While the information technology (IT) space itself is growing at around 5 per cent, deal-making with an artificial intelligence (AI) focus is increasing at 30 per cent. Some major buyers, including Big Four accounting firms, are driving this