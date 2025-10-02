DGCA's ranking reveals serious quality problems in India's pilot training

The first rankings of registered flying training organisations (FTO) in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) bear a distinctly down-to-earth message. None of these schools made it to the top two categories of the aviation regulator’s ranking of A+ and A. Twenty-two academies qualified for the B ranking and 13 were ranked C. In short, the bulk of India’s FTOs are either “average” or “above average” — the B ranking indicates a score between 70 per cent and 50 per cent and the rankings suggest that only a handful make it to the upper cohort.