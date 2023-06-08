close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

All boxes ticked

RBI is rightly focused on the inflation target

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Monetary policy review: All eyes on RBI today
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), as widely expected by financial market participants, left the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent on Thursday. Consequently, the standing deposit facility and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged. The MPC has increased the policy rate by 2.5 percentage points in the current cycle, which is still working through the system. The rate-setting committee did well to also leave the policy stance unchanged and will remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. There were expectations in certain sections of the market that the MPC would change its stance to neutral. However, such a change could have led to expectations that the MPC would reduce the policy rate in the coming months and go against the policy objective of the central bank.
Although the consumer price index-based inflation rate has come down, in the MPC’s assessment, it is still expected to remain, on av
Or

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

Sustaining banking stability

Augmenting capacity

Transparent pricing

Doubling down on sedition

Off track at Balasore

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment MPC RBI Policy

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

All boxes ticked

Monetary policy review: All eyes on RBI today
3 min read

RBI MPC meeting: The art of policy communication

The art of policy communication
3 min read

A cautious pause, rate cut not on RBI horizon as yet

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
5 min read

Most Popular

A cautious pause, rate cut not on RBI horizon as yet

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
5 min read

Using symbols to build brands

Sengol
4 min read

Sustaining banking stability

banks
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon