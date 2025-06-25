Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amid trade disorder, India must reconsider CPTPP, integrate with Asean, EU

Amid trade disorder, India must reconsider CPTPP, integrate with Asean, EU

While this process may take a while given the state of uncertainty and disorder that prevails in the global trade architecture, to demonstrate India's commitment to a particular direction of travel

India’s path forward under these circumstances is obvious: To continue to try to get a deal out of the US that increases its competitive advantage, while also signing up to other deals with more trade-friendly partners.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Time is running out on the 90-day “pause” that United States (US) President Donald Trump declared in his trade war against the rest of the world. The countdown will end on July 8, when his retributive tariffs are supposed to come back into effect. The US administration had promised that some trade deals would be announced before then, and it has said at various points that up to 90 different negotiations are ongoing. But so far only one, with the United Kingdom (UK), has been announced. There is no sign that other negotiations, including those with India, are going as
