Amid trade disorder, India must reconsider CPTPP, integrate with Asean, EU

Time is running out on the 90-day “pause” that United States (US) President Donald Trump declared in his trade war against the rest of the world. The countdown will end on July 8, when his retributive tariffs are supposed to come back into effect. The US administration had promised that some trade deals would be announced before then, and it has said at various points that up to 90 different negotiations are ongoing. But so far only one, with the United Kingdom (UK), has been announced. There is no sign that other negotiations, including those with India, are going as