Amplifying misinformation: Meta's decision will harm public interest

The decision by Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) to end its fact-check programme and replace it with “community notes” like X (formerly Twitter) was triggered by imminent change in America’s political order. Meta faces antitrust investigation, and President-elect Donald Trump claimed he was “very probably” responsible for Meta initiating the change. Mr Trump has, on multiple occasions, expressed anger at fact checkers. Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg also said the platform would reverse its 2021 policy of reducing political content. This means more content on hot-button subjects like immigration, gender, and religion will be posted. The change