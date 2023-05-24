close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

An incredible turnaround

Greece's decade of recovery vindicates austerity

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Image
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The recent elections in Greece, in which the conservative New Democracy Party was re-elected, have underlined how far the country has come over the past decade. It was the most vulnerable of all the eurozone countries when that currency union drifted into crisis. It was the target of a massive — and controversial — bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Between 2010, at the onset of the crisis, and 2013, one-third of Greece’s gross domestic product (GDP) was wiped out. It might be more accurate to say that this one-third of GDP was, in fact, imaginary — driven by borrowings, a real estate bubble, and unrealistic expectations of the future. The country was then wracked by extremist left- and right-wing politics, the rapid decline of the moderate left-of-centre socialist party Pasok, and a rigorous austerity programme.
It is worth noting that this traditional recipe for a country in crisis — bailouts, austerity, restructuring, a
Or

Also Read

Under construction

The end of Covid Zero

Winning ways

Investment conundrum

Lula in charge

Supporting growth

Warning sign

No clean chits

Burden of proof

One-sided policymaking

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment International Monetary Fund Greece

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

An incredible turnaround

Image
3 min read
Premium

Supporting growth

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

GST
1 min read
Premium

Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

Sebi
5 min read
Premium

The unsung hero

GST
6 min read

Most Popular

Premium

The unsung hero

GST
6 min read
Premium

No clean chits

Adani
3 min read
Premium

Warning sign

Lumpy skin disease
3 min read
Premium

Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

Sebi
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: The unsung hero, spread of lumpy skin disease & more

GST
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon