Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Asian climate red alert: Moving to net zero will best serve its poorest

Asian climate red alert: Moving to net zero will best serve its poorest

The exceptionally high temperatures on Asia's landmass last year had its knock-on effect on 15 million sq km of ocean area, one-tenth of the earth's ocean surface

High temperatures
premium

Given that Asia accounts for more than half the world’s population, the obvious takeaway from the WMO’s temperature alert is the critical need for countries to accelerate mitigation and adaptation strategies by several orders of magnitude. Image: Shutterstock

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded a red alert in its latest “State of the Climate in Asia” report, indicating that the continent is warming twice as fast as the global land and ocean average. According to the report, the “mean anomaly” for 2024 in Asia was 1.04 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2000 average. In 2024, average temperatures ranked as the warmest or second-warmest on record, depending on the dataset used (the WMO uses six datasets in its analysis). From east to west, these findings would not come as a surprise to a range of Asians who suffered extreme
Topics : Climate Change Business Standard Editorial Comment Asia
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon