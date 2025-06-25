Asian climate red alert: Moving to net zero will best serve its poorest

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has sounded a red alert in its latest “State of the Climate in Asia” report, indicating that the continent is warming twice as fast as the global land and ocean average. According to the report, the “mean anomaly” for 2024 in Asia was 1.04 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2000 average. In 2024, average temperatures ranked as the warmest or second-warmest on record, depending on the dataset used (the WMO uses six datasets in its analysis). From east to west, these findings would not come as a surprise to a range of Asians who suffered extreme