Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Attaining self-sufficiency

More interventions needed to boost pulses output

Pulses export policy change to take time to fructify
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Along with addressing food-security concerns, increased production of pulses can help India address environmental challenges to some extent. The government recently stated its objective of achieving self-sufficiency in pulses by the end of 2027. In this context, the central government launched a tur dal procurement portal, through which farmers can register and sell their produce to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF). This will give farmers the option to sell either to Nafed/NCCF at the minimum support price (MSP) or in the open market. The government also hopes

Also Read

Pulses prices stabilise as rains revive over major growing states

Amid diplomatic spat, contractors cut lentil imports from Canada

Have sufficient stocks of pulses to cool down prices, says Centre

India will be self-sufficient in pulses by December 2027, says Amit Shah

Sowing of paddy rises around 4% and pulses down 8.53% this season

Growth adjustments

Crash test

Import concessions

Back to Sebi

Fog of confusion

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion pulses output Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon