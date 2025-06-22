Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Attractive listing: Sebi eases IPO, delisting norms for startups, PSUs

Attractive listing: Sebi eases IPO, delisting norms for startups, PSUs

The clarifications regarding the issuance of employee stock ownership plans (Esops) in startups have brought relief to founders

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
premium

Under the new norms, they may be issued Esops and they may exercise those if such Esops are granted at least a year before the DRHP is filed.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board last week took several key decisions. Taken together, these offer clarity on many points. One set of changes eases concerns for startups. Another big step is the approval of a co-investment vehicle (CIV) framework under alternative investment fund (AIF) regulations. Sebi has also made changes to regulations governing real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), which affect related parties and the classification of units held by such related parties. Further, Sebi has made it easier for certain types of public-sector undertakings (PSUs) to delist. 
ALSO READ: 
Topics : SEBI Startup Business Standard Editorial Comment Esops
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon