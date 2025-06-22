Attractive listing: Sebi eases IPO, delisting norms for startups, PSUs

ALSO READ:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board last week took several key decisions. Taken together, these offer clarity on many points. One set of changes eases concerns for startups. Another big step is the approval of a co-investment vehicle (CIV) framework under alternative investment fund (AIF) regulations. Sebi has also made changes to regulations governing real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (Invits), which affect related parties and the classification of units held by such related parties. Further, Sebi has made it easier for certain types of public-sector undertakings (PSUs) to delist.