Avoid exceptions

Tesla to import completely made electric cars from Germany into India

Made in India Tesla for Rs 20L? Company in talks with govt to set up plant

Give us a road map and timeframe for local supply chain: India tells Tesla

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

The Indian government’s years-long wooing of Tesla, the electric car company, may finally be coming to fruition. It has been reported that an agreement on local manufacturing may be close, broadly along the parameters that Tesla owner Elon Musk has long sought. Tesla vehicles are currently not shipped to India because of the prohibitive tariffs that India imposes on imported automobile. Mr Musk has long claimed he will set up a Tesla factory in India if he is permitted to import cars manufactured elsewhere at a concessional rate. Currently, cars manufactured abroad with a value over $40,000 have a 100 per cent Customs duty levied on their import, while those below that price face a 70 per cent rate. According

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com