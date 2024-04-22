B-READY for business

The government’s early preparations for the new World Bank Index Business Ready (B-READY), replacing the defunct Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Index, reflect the renewed focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) as an enabler of economic growth. The B-READY index, which aims to eventually cover 180 economies, is scheduled to be launched in September 2025. India will be covered by the survey in the second half of the year. Ahead of that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is holding meetings with nodal ministries twice a month to assess the position vis-à-vis the 1,300-odd questions in