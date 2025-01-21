Back to a Maga future: Mr Trump's second coming signals more disruption

Although the tone was more measured in keeping with an indoor setting, Donald Trump’s second inauguration speech hewed to the pattern of his 2017 debut, reinforcing the “America First” agenda and signalling for the United States and the world that the 47th presidency is likely to be as disruptive as the 45th, if not more. Speaking at the rotunda of the Capitol, which his supporters had stormed on January 6, 2021, the overblown and often inaccurate rhetoric was pure “Make America Great Again (Maga)”, and his supporters rewarded him with repeated standing ovations.

Mr Trump earned the loudest and longest