Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Back to a Maga future: Mr Trump's second coming signals more disruption

Back to a Maga future: Mr Trump's second coming signals more disruption

Mr Trump earned the loudest and longest cheer for his intention, backed by an executive order, to declare a national emergency on the southern border

Donald Trump, Trump
Premium

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Although the tone was more measured in keeping with an indoor setting, Donald Trump’s second inauguration speech hewed to the pattern of his 2017 debut, reinforcing the “America First” agenda and signalling for the United States and the world that the 47th presidency is likely to be as disruptive as the 45th, if not more. Speaking at the rotunda of the Capitol, which his supporters had stormed on January 6, 2021, the overblown and often inaccurate rhetoric was pure “Make America Great Again (Maga)”, and his supporters rewarded him with repeated standing ovations.
 
Mr Trump earned the loudest and longest
Topics : Donald Trump US President United States Illegal immigrants Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon