Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Back to Sebi

It must complete investigation into Adani matter

SEBI
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is now for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to provide a closure in the year-long Adani-Hindenburg matter. A Supreme Court Bench that included Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday noted in a judgement there was no ground to transfer the probe from Sebi. The Bench further argued the powers to transfer an investigation should be exercised in extraordinary circumstances and could not be done in the absence of compelling justification. The apex court also noted the Union government and the regulator shall look into whether Hindenburg or any other entity violated laws and

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Fog of confusion

Rising temperature

Expected returns

Accord and discord

A difficult mandate

Topics : SEBI Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon