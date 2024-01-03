Back to Sebi

It is now for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to provide a closure in the year-long Adani-Hindenburg matter. A Supreme Court Bench that included Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday noted in a judgement there was no ground to transfer the probe from Sebi. The Bench further argued the powers to transfer an investigation should be exercised in extraordinary circumstances and could not be done in the absence of compelling justification. The apex court also noted the Union government and the regulator shall look into whether Hindenburg or any other entity violated laws and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com