Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Bangladesh in poll position

The exercise complicates geopolitics for India, the US & China

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
Premium

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In less than a month, Bangladesh goes to the polls to elect members of the 350-member Parliament, or Jatiya Sangsad. The expectation is that Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s Awami League will return for an unprecedented fourth term. This could be seen as a vote of confidence for Sheikh Hasina, whose 14-year stint as Prime Minister has undoubtedly made Bangladesh, despite Covid-related economic woes, a case study in poverty reduction and development. From being one of the world’s poorest nations at independence in 1971, Bangladesh is likely to head out of the list of Least Developed Countries by 2026, with poverty declining from 12 per cent in 2010 to 5 per cent in 2022. The country also leads India on several human

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

After 370

Next level in AI

Encouraging outlook

Positive signs

A new start in J&K

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Bangladesh election Bangladesh

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon