Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Basic issues in discoms must be addressed to root out persistent problems

Basic issues in discoms must be addressed to root out persistent problems

Discom losses and distorted tariffs threaten India's power reforms; a consensus on cost-reflective pricing and transparent subsidies is crucial for sustainable growth

power, electricity
premium

What India needs is a broad consensus on power pricing. The way forward, also discussed by the GoM, is that tariffs need to reflect the cost of power.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A key element of rapid economic growth is the availability of reliable power at a reasonable cost. India has done well in generation, including the addition of renewable power over the past several years. According to government data, power shortages dropped from 4.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 0.1 per cent in 2024-25. However, the weak link in the Indian power story has been the distribution companies, or discoms, with no real solution in sight. A group of ministers (GoM) under the leadership of Union Power and Housing Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which also includes representatives from states, deliberated
Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar renewable power Power Sector renewable energy electricity sector BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon