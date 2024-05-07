Berkshire's record run

The annual Berkshire Hathaway (BH) shareholders’ conference in Omaha, Nebraska, is an eagerly awaited event. BH is a behemoth of a holding company with a standalone market capitalisation of over $870 billion, making it the eighth-most valuable company in the world. It was, until recently, run by two investing legends, Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger and Chairman Warren Buffett. Every casual quip or chance remark in their joint interactions with shareholders was parsed in excruciating detail for clues as to future strategies. One such remark at the 2024 meet suggests Berkshire may be interested in future India exposure. Munger passed away recently