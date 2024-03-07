Sensex (    %)
                             
Beyond Super Tuesday

Clues to November verdict may lie in the detail

Donald Trump
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Super Tuesday has delivered the expected results, indicating a match-up between sitting Democratic President Joe Biden, 81, and his Republican challenger Donald Trump, 77, in the November elections. With roughly a third of delegates in either party up for grabs on March 5, both challengers established unambiguous dominance of their parties. For the Democrats, Mr Biden has wrapped up 1,542 of the 1,968 delegates needed to win the nomination. For the Republicans Mr Trump has 1,031 of the 1,215 delegates. His principal challenger for the nomination, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has dropped out of the

Joe Biden US Elections Donald Trump

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

