Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Black box to sandbox: Framework needed for safe AI adoption in finance

Black box to sandbox: Framework needed for safe AI adoption in finance

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) introduced "FEAT" (fairness, ethics, accountability, and transparency) principles in 2018

banking, banks
premium

These examples show that trust and innovation can reinforce one another when regulators act early. | File Image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence (FREE-AI) committee released its final report last week, proposing guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector. The framework is anchored around seven guiding “sutras” or principles — trust, people first, innovation, fairness, accountability, explainability, and resilience — and is backed by 26 actionable recommendations across six pillars — infrastructure, policy, capacity, governance, protection, and assurance.
 
The report arrives at a critical juncture. A World Economic Forum study (2025) estimates that global AI investment in finance could reach $97 billion
Topics : Indian banking system artifical intelligence Banking sector Business Standard Editorial Comment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon