Brace for volatility

Political and geopolitical uncertainties will overshadow normal economic considerations for investors until the middle of 2024 or longer. Global financial markets are bracing themselves for bouts of unpredictable volatility due to the escalation in stress triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict. This has meant new fears of disruption in energy supply, and it may impact activities in other ways in an anaemic global economy. Where India is concerned, domestic political uncertainties may also contribute to wild swings in sentiment. While there