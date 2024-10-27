Bridge to Berlin: India-Germany agreement can open up opportunities

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India late last week was his third such trip in two years. This might count as a sign of the importance that his coalition government gives to building relations with India. From Berlin’s point of view, there are multiple reasons why this might be of importance. First, to try and create some distance between New Delhi and Moscow, however difficult a task that might appear to be at the moment. Second, to examine the ways in which the Indian economy can be a counter-weight for German industry, which has so far been heavily dependent