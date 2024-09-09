Bridging the gap: How upskilling initiatives can boost tourism job creation

The Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the global digital payments giant Visa. The three-year partnership, valued at up to $1 million, aims to upskill at least 20,000 Indian youths across 10 states in tourism-relevant skills. The programme is set to focus on essential roles within the domestic tourism industry, such as tour guides, customer-service executives, naturalists, and paragliding tandem pilots, and thereby elevate the tourism service experience for tourists. This is certainly a good move not just because