Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bridging the skill gap

Quality training remains an elusive goal

upskill, upgrade education, upskilling, learning new skill, skill development
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the paradoxes of India’s employment paradigm is that joblessness remains a challenge even as the country’s large potential employers complain of a labour shortage. Last week, Larsen & Toubro Chairman S N Subrahmanyan said the engineering giant was facing a manpower shortage of over 45,000 workers and engineers across its businesses. L&T is not an outlier in this respect. Across India, from steel manufacturers in the east to the textile hub of Tiruppur, companies are struggling to find skilled labour for such basic functions as machine operations, welders, fitters, drivers, technicians, carpenters, and plumbers. The

Also Read

PremiumStatistics

Data dynamics

Premiumgreen growth

Sustainable development

PremiumThe share of women in boards of companies went up from just over 5 per cent in FY14 to nearly 16 per cent in FY23, according to a study by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The study found that women in top management positions i

Lagging indicator

Premiumfund pick stock market

Investor confidence

PremiumCaste Census

Overdue Census

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment skills gaps Larsen & Toubro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon