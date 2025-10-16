Building capacity: Data centres in India to improve AI capabilities

Alphabet’s decision to build a mega artificial intelligence (AI) data hub in Visakhapatnam could be transformational for India’s fast-growing data-centre industry. The commitment by Google’s parent to make a $15 billion investment in the project over five years comes at a time of high tensions between India and the United States (US) due to the tariffs imposed by the latter. The project would be the largest data hub outside the US for Google, which has data centres in 12 countries. The investment ignores geopolitical tensions and potential legal complications, implying that the Alphabet management reckons the potential rewards