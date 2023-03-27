close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Building urban India

Municipal bonds can play an enabling role

Business Standard Editorial Comment Business Standard Mumbai
bond market
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us
It is well accepted that urban India needs massive amounts of investment in infrastructure for providing basic amenities to citizens. The need for investment will only increase in the coming years as
Or

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Shrinking space

Tax treatment

Next-generation tech

Powell's playbook

Steep correction

Topics : BS Opinion | Urban India

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

India and the EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements in May last year
3 min read
Premium

Making banks treat customers fairly

banking sector
5 min read
Premium

A monster from the past

emissions
6 min read
Premium

Shrinking space

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read
Premium

Tax treatment

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
7 min read
Premium

Shrinking space

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read
Premium

A monster from the past

emissions
6 min read
Premium

G20 must prioritise climate finance

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding
3 min read
Premium

Tax treatment

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon