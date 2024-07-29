Built to last

The death by drowning of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi last week is a tragic reminder of the gross corruption and negligence of urban bodies and money-making educational institutes in allowing an area marked for parking and storage to be used as a library. But beyond this depressing evidence of negligence, this disaster offers governments at the Centre and states a wakeup call when it comes to infrastructure planning and spending. Basements are common in the National Capital Region with its low water table and relatively dry climate.