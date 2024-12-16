Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Bureaucratic interventions in the form of QCOs hurt Indian manufacturing

Bureaucratic interventions in the form of QCOs hurt Indian manufacturing

Steel is a case in point. The industry is naturally concerned about the impact of overcapacity in China, which might render Indian-made steel uncompetitive

global trade, trade, indian trade
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has stated in recent years that India is taking a pragmatic approach to trade and economic integration. It has sought better utilisation of existing free-trade agreements and looked for new ones to sign. Partly this is because it recognises that, for manufacturing to grow, India must become part of global value chains. Yet, at the same time, it has introduced a new licence-permit system that traders in multiple sectors must deal with. The number of “quality control orders”, or QCOs, has multiplied. These restrict imports of goods unless various certifications are obtained, particularly from the Bureau of Indian
Topics : Bureau of Indian Standards Free trade Supply chain Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon