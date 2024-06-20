Capital account

Government capital expenditure has been a significant growth driver in the post-pandemic period, prompting suggestions, particularly from industry, that the Union government should further increase the allocation in the upcoming full Budget for this financial year. However, there are limits to which government capital expenditure can push growth, primarily because of two reasons. First, the government has to progressively bring down the fiscal deficit to a more manageable level. Second, there are systemic capacity limits in terms of absorption. More broadly, increasing capital expenditure should not be an end in itself. While capital expenditure will add to output, benefits will