Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Caring for the elderly

Longevity dividend can be both a burden and an opportunity

Realtors see massive opportunity in India's growing elderly population
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sights of dying Italian villages populated only by the elderly and empty apartment blocks in China being demolished tell us a lot about the grim challenge of unfavourable demographics. In India too, an ageing population, coupled with a decreasing fertility rate and increased life expectancy, is set to offset the country’s demographic dividend in the years to come. Senior citizens, ie people aged 60 years and above, comprise a little over 10 per cent of the population, translating into about 104 million. By 2050, however, the elderly population is projected to rise to 319 million, approximately 19.5 per cent of

Also Read

Tax reforms, reskilling of elderly needed in senior care: NITI Aayog

In 9 years, 248 mn moved out of multidimensional poverty: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog spearheads efforts to standardise battery swapping policy

Vision @2047 nearly ready, PM Modi to launch in January: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog working on plan to reduce reliance on China for supply chains

Global threats

Fire in the dream factory

More effort needed

Encouraging signals

Unjustified demands

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Niti Aayog China Elderly population

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon