Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Cash questions

Increased currency circulation is intriguing

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian Currency
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One of the most significant developments of recent years is the widespread adoption of digital payments. Facilitated by the Unified Payments Interface, between 2016-17 and 2022-23, digital payments expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 51 per cent in volume terms, and 27 per cent in value. However, intriguingly, despite the adoption and acceptability of digital payments — demand for cash, as reflected by currency in circulation (CiC) — has also been growing. A new research paper by economists at the Reserve Bank of India has analysed this issue. The paper underscores that the use of currency notes as a payment medium is falling, but the demand for cash is being driven by precautionary and store-of-value motives.

The paper has

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Tunnel vision

Travelling abroad

Mixed results

Lending risks

Unambitious targets

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment cash currency market currency notes

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon