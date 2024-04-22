Business Standard
Champion nation

Chess ecosystem offers lessons for others sports

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India during his Round 14 match against Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of USA at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada, April 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Teenage grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh has just won the right to challenge world chess champion Ding Liren. The 17-year-old is by far the youngest challenger in the 138-year history of the world championship. The young man won a gruelling event, Candidates, where too he was the youngest participant. In a broader sense, Candidates also indicated how much India’s chess culture had advanced. India had the largest contingent in the tournament, with five of the 16 participants. There were three players in the Open section (Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) and two in the women’s section (Koneru Humpy and Rameshbabu Vaishaly).
