Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's long stumble

Stock market decline an opportunity for other developing nations

China
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most of the time, rumours of a $278 billion capital infusion into a stock market would send shares soaring. Not so in 2024 China, however. Even after Premier Li Qiang called for “forceful steps” to prop up the country’s economy — and despite the news that billions might be funnelled from state-owned enterprises’ overseas accounts into equities — Chinese stock indices rose by just a couple of percentage points. Given that the benchmark CSI 300 Index for mainland stocks had fallen to a five-year low, this was not exactly seen as a recovery. In fact, rather than restoring some dynamism

Also Read

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

West Asia's China syndrome

The China story

The rural push

Regulating coaching centres

Stress testing

Supply-chain efficiency

Gaza's expanding footprint

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Chinese economy stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon