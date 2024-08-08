Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chinese dependence

India has difficult choices

The Union government has introduced a streamlined, time-bound process for granting business visas to Chinese technicians involved in manufacturing projects, in response to complaints from the Indian industry.
Premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has decided to expedite and streamline visa approval for Chinese technicians involved in manufacturing, which must be welcomed. The initiative is expected to ease complications, particularly for the 14 sectors under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. According to new norms, which came into effect this month, after a company makes the application, it will be forwarded to relevant government departments for approval and they will have to send their response to the Union home ministry in 28 days. It is expected that the overall process will take 30-45 days and the business e-visa will

Also Read

Mistaken notice

Search for competition

Hope & scepticism in Iran

Enabling farmers

Welcome regulation

Topics : Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion India china trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon