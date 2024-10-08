Clear election verdict: Haryana for continuity; J&K needs change

The Assembly election results for the state of Haryana and the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir, announced on Tuesday, were remarkable in their own ways. In Haryana, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record third term with significant improvement in its vote share. The BJP polled about 40 per cent of votes compared to 36.5 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections. Although the Congress also improved its vote share from about 28 per cent in 2019 to about 39 per cent, it was not sufficient to unseat the BJP even after 10