Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600

How will India cope with Urals breaching the EU-denominated price cap?

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Statsguru: Six charts show higher crude prices tend to push up inflation

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

The last quarter was a particularly strong one for crude oil prices. The commodity increased more in price over the past three months since the initial shock it received at

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com