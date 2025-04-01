Companies seek growth momentum: BS1000 analyses financial performance

Welcome to the 2025 edition of BS1000, the most comprehensive guide to India’s biggest listed and unlisted non-financial companies. This annual publication from Business Standard is unique in the sense that it is not only a ranking of India’s biggest listed and unlisted non-financial companies, but it also provides a glimpse into their financial and operational health. Besides their primary ranking based on annual revenues, BS1000 companies are also ranked on their financial sustainability index (FSI).

Companies with higher FSI ranking have stronger balance sheets, better profit to cashflow conversion, high return on capital, and also reward their shareholders with