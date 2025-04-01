Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 06:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Companies seek growth momentum: BS1000 analyses financial performance

Companies seek growth momentum: BS1000 analyses financial performance

Companies with higher FSI ranking have stronger balance sheets, better profit to cashflow conversion, high return on capital, and also reward their shareholders with generous equity dividends

2025 edition of BS1000
Premium

The cover story looks at the slowdown and the contrast it shows when compared with India’s healthy macroeconomic indicators

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Welcome to the 2025 edition of BS1000, the most comprehensive guide to India’s biggest listed and unlisted non-financial companies. This annual publication from Business Standard is unique in the sense that it is not only a ranking of India’s biggest listed and unlisted non-financial companies, but it also provides a glimpse into their financial and operational health. Besides their primary ranking based on annual revenues, BS1000 companies are also ranked on their financial sustainability index (FSI).
 
Companies with higher FSI ranking have stronger balance sheets, better profit to cashflow conversion, high return on capital, and also reward their shareholders with
Topics : BS Opinion BS 1000 Unlisted companies listed firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon