Compatible iPhones

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has just filed an antitrust lawsuit targeting Apple and more specifically the iPhone and Apple’s marketing practices centred on that iconic device. Around 58 per cent of Apple’s revenues is contributed by the iPhone.



The lawsuit follows on the heels of antitrust action taken against the consumer electronics giant’s app store in the European Union (EU). If it succeeds, it could fundamentally alter practices in the smartphone market. The DoJ was joined by 16 state attorneys general in a lawsuit filed in New Jersey last Thursday. The suit accuses Apple of maintaining a