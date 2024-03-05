Competitive ecosystem

After a brief hiatus, Google has reinstated Indian apps on its Play Store, following their removal last week. This reportedly required government intervention, after which Google decided to relist all the Indian apps. The heart of the dispute centres on compliance with Google’s Play Store policies, in terms of payment and the sale/download of these apps from outside Google Play. This is a global issue affecting not only Google Play but also Apple iStore. It has sparked high-profile litigation in the US, and the European Union has also investigated the policies of these two giants. The two control close to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com