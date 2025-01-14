Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Complex picture: MPC should avoid policy adventurism in uncertain times

Complex picture: MPC should avoid policy adventurism in uncertain times

The inflation projection of the MPC will ne­ed to factor in such possibilities, which will not be easy, given the level of uncertainty

inflation
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The decline in the consumer price index-based inflation rate for December is unlikely to bring much relief to India’s economic managers, given the growing policy complications in recent months. The data released on Monday showed that the inflation rate declined to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent, compared to 5.48 per cent in November. Even as a standalone number, the decline is not comforting enough to conclude that the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be in a position to start reducing the policy interest rate in the February meeting. A lot will depend on the
Topics : Inflation Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion RBI Policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon