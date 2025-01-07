Compromised values: Oyo's decision to discriminate opens Pandora's box

The Oyo hotel franchise has said that a new policy will apply to those checking in to its hotels in the Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut, one that it plans to roll out elsewhere as well. Essentially, the policy aims to prevent unmarried couples from checking into an Oyo franchisee unless they possess “valid proof” of their relationship. Naturally, it is far from clear what valid proof of a relationship, short of a marriage certificate, could even be. This is the sort of poorly thought out policy that essentially serves purely as a route for harassing travellers by check-in staff