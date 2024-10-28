Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Consumption prospects of different classes likely to be diverging

Consumption prospects of different classes likely to be diverging

Urban prosperity should hardly be dependent upon government support, which is after all unsustainable over a long period

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
Premium

Representative Picture

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Recent remarks by senior management in various fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have brought to the fore a knotty problem: Is the Indian economy diverging? In other words, are two different Indias experiencing two very different economic paths? FMCG companies have emerged from the earnings-call season with two major shared narrative points: That demand is no longer as dynamic as it was, but that premium products may continue to do well. These companies, given their strong distribution and marketing reach, are often watched closely for the inferences they make about broader consumer demand. Talk of a “K-shaped recovery” from the
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion urban consumption Rural consumption

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon