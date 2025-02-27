Cutting red tape: Deregulation panel must conduct a broad assessment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a “deregulation commission”, meant to prune existing rules and create a new and more investment-friendly ecosystem. The removal of onerous regulations was also the thrust of the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament a few weeks ago, and this policy thrust was also signalled in the Union Budget. What matters now is how deep, comprehensive, and sustained the work of deregulation will be. Already, a so-called “Jan Vishwas” Bill has been passed and that decriminalises some civil offences. Another one has been promised to reportedly remove criminal punishment for about