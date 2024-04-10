Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cyber risk to stability

Financial regulators need to be vigilant

cyberattack
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial stability risks can emanate from a variety of sources. The state of macroeconomic policies, the health of the banking and financial system, financial sector regulations, or a shock like a pandemic could disturb financial stability. Sudden policy changes in systemically important countries, such as a significant increase in policy interest rates by the US Federal Reserve, could also pose risks, as was observed during the recent monetary policy tightening. But most of these risks are well understood by policymakers and efforts are made to minimise them. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week released an analytical chapter from its
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment Financial Stability Report IMF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon