Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Deep-sea opportunity: India must get the basics in place for growth

Deep-sea opportunity: India must get the basics in place for growth

While the road map is ambitious, the present economic context too matters. External shocks often derail attempts to carry out internal reforms

Deep-sea opportunity: India must get the basics in place for growth
premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s vast marine frontier, stretching over 11,000 kilometres (km) of coastline and 2 million square km of exclusive economic zones (EEZs), hides both untapped wealth and unaddressed weakness. In this context, a new NITI Aayog report, “India’s Blue Economy: Strategy for Harnessing Deep-Sea and Offshore Fisheries”, rightly calls out India’s underperformance in the deep-sea and offshore segment. The numbers highlighted in the report are striking. India has only four vessels owned by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI), compared to 1,883 from Sri Lanka and 1,216 from Iran in the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) region. Its marine exports, worth
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Offshore mineral Mining industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon