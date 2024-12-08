Delay in global treaty on plastic pollution raises environmental risks

This month negotiators at the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting in Busan, South Korea, failed to finalise the global treaty on reducing plastic pollution. By squandering a chance to unite behind a programme, first articulated in March 2022 at the United Nations (UN) Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, to counter the escalating environmental and health problems posed by plastic pollution, the INC-5’s failure has added to the planet’s existential threat. The principal problem was the negotiators’ inability to agree on a text for “upstream measures” — that is, reducing plastic production, and eliminating specified plastic products and certain chemicals