Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Delay in global treaty on plastic pollution raises environmental risks

Delay in global treaty on plastic pollution raises environmental risks

A recent study reveals India accounts for almost 20 per cent of global plastic waste annually, which is the fallout from rapid urbanisation and faster economic growth

Plastic waste
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This month negotiators at the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting in Busan, South Korea, failed to finalise the global treaty on reducing plastic pollution. By squandering a chance to unite behind a programme, first articulated in March 2022 at the United Nations (UN) Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, to counter the escalating environmental and health problems posed by plastic pollution, the INC-5’s failure has added to the planet’s existential threat. The principal problem was the negotiators’ inability to agree on a text for “upstream measures” — that is, reducing plastic production, and eliminating specified plastic products and certain chemicals
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment plastic waste

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon