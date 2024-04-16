Delhi's government gap

The National Capital Territory of Delhi is in a strange position of being headed by a chief executive who has been in custody since March 21. He is likely to be there for several more weeks after the Supreme Court issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in connection with alleged irregularities in the state’s liquor policy. The court has set the next hearing in this case beginning April 29. Irrespective of this judgment and the merits of the case, Mr Kejriwal’s continuance as chief minister appears untenable. A day after the bail