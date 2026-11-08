Demonetisation, 10 years after: Evidence still points to limited gains

In a large economy like India, aggregate outcomes are often difficult to explain by a single factor. In the initial months and years of demonetisation, the government presented data and evidence in terms of an increase in the number of income-tax filings and collection of data that would help track black money and so on. Critics, on the other hand, argued that the lack of currency notes affected small businesses and the unorganised sector disproportionately. The slow pace of remonetisation did create difficulties for businesses and individuals. Sustained long queues in front of banks showed that the system was not prepared for such a large-scale operation.

Now that a decade has passed, and with the benefit of hindsight, it is worth asking whether demonetisation was worth the trouble. The answer clearly is “no”. Most of the demonetised notes came back, and not much has been reported on how much black money was unearthed. Note that it was an attack on high cash circulation, which was seen as a symptom of corruption and illicit wealth. As the data featured elsewhere in this edition shows, cash as a proportion of gross domestic product was roughly at the same level in 2025-26 (12.06 per cent) as in 2015-16 (12.08 per cent). So, nothing changed.

The ratio did go down in 2016-17, partly because of the pace of remonetisation, but it started moving up in subsequent years. In fact, such a level of cash in circulation is more intriguing in 2026 than it was in 2016, given that India now has a popular and efficient digital payments infrastructure. Large volumes of transactions are processed in real time through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The level of cash in the economy is also puzzling for the Reserve Bank of India as was recently articulated by one of its top officials. Currency in circulation is growing even as the share of cash in individual transactions is declining. It appears that cash is still preferred for large transactions, possibly to maintain anonymity or avoid taxes. Cash usage in real estate, for instance, is still said to be very high. Clearly, withdrawing about 86 per cent of cash at one stroke hasn’t yielded much. It also made it clear that there is no magic bullet for solving complex economic or social problems. Change usually is a process in a democracy and requires sustained effort and policy management. Reduction in the generation of black money will require a substantial reduction in the presence of the state in economic life, better use of technology to detect tax evasion, and tax reforms at various levels of government.