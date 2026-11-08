Demonetisation, 10 years after: Evidence still points to limited gains
Demonetisation failed to deliver a lasting reduction in cash circulation or clear evidence of black money being unearthed, while causing widespread disruption to businesses and individuals.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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“Demonetisation has been a radical, unprecedented step with short-term costs and long-term benefits,” noted the Economic Survey of 2016-17. To be fair, many commentators at that time believed it could have longer-term benefits. But that began to change soon. On November 8, 2016, the government decided to withdraw high-value currency notes of ₹500 and ₹1,000 from circulation. Those constituted about 86 per cent of the currency by value. The basic objective was to attack black money. It was reasoned that the “magnitude of cash in circulation is directly linked to the level of corruption”. The move was part of the overall fight against corruption, counterfeiting, and terrorism. The implicit assumption was that those holding black money would not come forward to exchange or deposit cash due to the fear of getting exposed. The government had taken various other steps to curb black money, such as the 2015 law on disclosing black money and the 2016 law on benami transactions.