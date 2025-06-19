Despite China's ambitions, renminbi in no position to topple dollar

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng on Wednesday made a strong pitch for a multipolar international monetary system and warned against excessive reliance on a single currency. The message clearly is to shift away from the dollar-denominated global financial system. China has been consistently trying to project the renminbi (RMB) as an international currency. Six foreign banks announced on Wednesday that they would use China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, an alternative to the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) payment system. In principle, there is merit in the argument that the world should not rely on one currency