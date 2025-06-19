Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Despite China's ambitions, renminbi in no position to topple dollar

Despite China's ambitions, renminbi in no position to topple dollar

The Donald Trump administration is pushing the United States (US) into uncharted territory in so many ways that it's difficult to gauge where and how things will eventually settle

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar
premium

The Donald Trump administration is pushing the United States (US) into uncharted territory in so many ways that it’s difficult to gauge where and how things will eventually settle.

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng on Wednesday made a strong pitch for a multipolar international monetary system and warned against excessive reliance on a single currency. The message clearly is to shift away from the dollar-denominated global financial system. China has been consistently trying to project the renminbi (RMB) as an international currency. Six foreign banks announced on Wednesday that they would use China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, an alternative to the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) payment system. In principle, there is merit in the argument that the world should not rely on one currency
Topics : Donald Trump Business Standard Editorial Comment US politics
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon