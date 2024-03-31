Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Developed India@2047

Education and health outcomes will need to be improved

emerging markets, development, people, growth, economy, traffic, hdi, developing
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The inaugural edition of Business Standard’s annual summit, BS Manthan, last week featured a host of prominent policymakers, including Union ministers, as well as business and thought leaders, engaging in discussions to explore India’s journey towards attaining developed-country status by 2047. Delivering the keynote address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about four “I”s — Infrastructure, investment, innovation, and inclusiveness — which would help India attain this goal. Union Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that India would become a product nation in the coming years and many products would be in deep-tech sectors. In his

Also Read

Global threats

Fire in the dream factory

Poll positions

Digital regulation

Double standards

Big Tech test

Generating employment

Debt damper

Small demographic window

A year of hope, new beginnings

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Education ministry Indian healthcare Indian startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon